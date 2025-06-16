​Sleaford Town's hopes of relegation reprieve are ended

Sleaford were relegated from UCL Premier North last season. Photo: Steve W Davies.

​Sleaford Town’s hopes of a potential reprieve from relegation appear to have ended and they will continue their preparation to play in the United Counties League Division One.

​There had been hope the Greens would be saved after a club at the level above (step four), Hinckley Leicester Road, took voluntary liquidation which in turn reprieved Rugby Town from relegation in the NPL Division One Midlands.

That meant a slot in the United Counties League Division One South became available, the parallel league to the one from where Sleaford were relegated in April.

But it was confirmed on Tuesday that Godmanchester Rovers, who finished bottom of the UCL Premier South with just 16 points – only ahead of Cogenhoe United who resigned from the league prior to the last campaign – will earn a reprieve and remain in that division.

Of the other potential options available to the FA, Sleaford, who finished second from bottom in UCL Premier North after only dropping into the relegation zone in the final minutes of the season, could have been reprieved and another club moved laterally to UCL South, or step six play-off runners-up Retford FC could have been promoted to step five.

But the Greens now know any hopes have been extinguished and preparations for step six football now continue, with signings already agreed having been brought in with that level in mind.

Boss Matt Evans said: “At the end of the day, if we scored more goals then we wouldn’t have been in this position. We look forward to continuing our project and accept the decisions made. Good luck to everyone in step five.”

Meanwhile, Pinchbeck United, who have agreed a groundshare with Sleaford and therefore will play their games at Eslaforde Park, have been moved to UCL Division One to reflect the location of their home games.

It means a 23-team Division One next season and six more league games for Sleaford than they played in the last campaign.