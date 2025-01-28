Support praised as wait goes on for Horncastle action

There's not been much first team football at The Wong since before Christmas.

​Horncastle Town joint-boss Will Rawdon says the club are playing the patience game as they continue their wait to get back into action.

The Wongers last played on January 18 in a 10-0 loss at Crowle Colts, but that was the only competitive match they have taken part in since December 13.

And Rawdon says it’s been about trying to keep the players as sharp as possible as they continue their wait until February 8 when they go to Sleaford Town Reserves in the County Cup.

He said: “It’s frustrating to be having another long break but it is what it is – I know the Lincs League are trying hard to create two divisions so we knew it would be a shorter season so to speak.

"We trained on Saturday and then on Monday night played against Nettleham Reserves from Lincs League Division One in a friendly which we won 3-2 and it gave the whole squad the chance to get some minutes in their legs.

"We’ll then have another friendly at Spilsby Town on Saturday who are in the same division as Nettleham and it’ll be another really good and useful test for us.

"We’ll then train during the week ahead of the Sleaford game. Hopefully that will then be the end of the breaks.”

Rawdon, meanwhile, praised the support the club has received from supporters this season, who have been turning up in good numbers despite Horncastle’s struggles at the lower end of the table as they aim to battle against potential relegation.

He added: “The support has stayed consistent in all fairness – we had well over 100 turning up each week in the run up to Christmas and hopefully we can push on in the new year and keep those crowds coming in.

"We all know the task in hand and how difficult it’s been, and how difficult it’s going to be, but it’s something we’re keeping focused on and we’ll keep going.”​