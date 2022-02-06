There's still more to come from 20-goal Danny Elliott, says Boston United boss Cox

Danny Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United boss Paul Cox believes there's still more to come Danny Elliott - despite the striker reaching 20 goals for the season.

The Pilgrims forward reached the milestone during yesterday's 2-1 defeat at Hereford.

"I love the kid to bits," said new boss Cox, who believes that the forward will flourish as he looks to stamp out his style at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

"I'll make a statement, I think there's another 30 per cent to come out of Danny.

"I love working with him, such an honest boy, took his goal really well.

"We're going to ask him to do things probably previous managers haven't, but I think there's more to come from the kid. I love him to bits and think he's a good player.

"The group as a whole is a good group and sometimes they need to be dragged out of a different mindset."

