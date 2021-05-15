Three players depart Boston United... but door may remain open for defender

Tyrell Warren. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United have confirmed that three members of last season's squad are departing the Jakemans Stadium.

Striker Jordan Thewlis and young defenders Lewis Gibbens and Tyrell Warren will not join the 14 players signed up for next season at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Manager Craig Elliott previously stated that Thewlis - who netted 22 times in 53 appearances - looked set to accept an offer from elsewhere while Gibbens needed to play regular football following two injury ravaged years.

Jordan Thewlis. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Elliott also believes that former Manchester United youngster Warren - who used to share a training pitch with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney - needs weekly match action, something he may not be guaranteed at Boston following Matt Tootle's form last season.

However, earlier this week the Pilgrims boss said that the right back would be welcomed back to pre-season training if he hadn't found a club this summer.

"Ty will want to go on and play football," Elliott said.

"Looking at the squad and what we're trying to do, it's probably better that he goes on and does that - but he's been invited to come back training and see where he's at.

Lewis Gibbens. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"He's a great lad and he's been very unfortunate really.

"He seems to have been here a long time but not involved in too many games because of what's happened."

A United statement read: "All three players depart with the club's thanks and best wishes for the future."

MORE PILGRIMS: Signings on the way, Wembley 85 - video

MORE PILGRIMS: Jake Wright can prove he is amongst best goalscorers - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Duxbury can be pick of the Pilgrims left backs - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United fan wins National League award - news