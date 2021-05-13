Boston United's Jake Wright challenged to prove he is among National League North's top goalscorers

Jake Wright.

Craig Elliott believes Jake Wright should be among the top goalscorers in the National League North - and now he’s challenging the striker to prove it.

After two seasons blighted by injury, the Boston United boss believes a full pre-season will allow the 24-year-old to hit the ground running when the new campaign kicks off in August.

“It’s a big season for Jake. He knows that and everyone around him knows that,” Elliott said.

“I’ve put a lot of faith in him. His injury problems are there to see, but it’s not just injury problems, he’s had bad luck as well with Covid.

“He needs a bit of luck and a good pre-season then the rest is up to him.

“I back him all the way. On his day I think he’s as good as anybody in this league at what he does. If he can play 20 games I think his stats will prove that.”

The 2019-20 play-offs summed up Wrights United career to date.

He scored twice in the semi-final victory over Gateshead before pulling up with a hamstring injury just minutes into the final.

That injury kept him out of nearly all of last season, the former York City man making a late cameo off the bench in the FA Trophy clash with Chesterfield, the club’s final game.

Wright has also had two previous loan spells at United.

A season long loan in 2019-20 also saw him troubled by injury, later being ruled out of action due to concussion.

While Wright’s busy and bustling all-action approach to the game may have played its part in his muscle injuries, Elliott doesn’t want the player to amend his ways on the pitch.

“He can’t change how he plays, that’s Jake,” he added.

“Sometimes you have one or two seasons where you break down now and again.

“It may come at the start of your career, the middle or the end.

“It’s just happened to Jake a bit lately.

“The stop-start nature of him playing at York may have contributed.

“He needs a really good full pre-season which is what he’s not had.

“He’s a goalscorer and a good player to watch if you’re a fan as he gets under the skin of the opposition.

“I know if I can keep him fit we’ve got a real player on our hands.”

