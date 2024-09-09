Louth Town face a tough run of games ahead as they look to bounce back from Saturday's 4-1 NCEL Division One capitulation at Wakefield.

They host host table-topping Wombwell Town on Saturday before a home League Cup clash with Premier Division Beverley Town on Tuesday and then a home game with third-placed Horbury Town the week after.

Boss Carl Martin said:”It is a tough run of fixtures but one we will embrace.

“If we play like we did first half on Saturday we will have no problem as we were excellent.

Harry Jacklin makes the challenge for Louth at Wakefield.

“But second half we were absolutely woeful.

“Away to a side I consider the best in the league, we had a game plan and first half we executed it brilliantly.

“We limited them to basically nothing, scored a goal and looked dangerous on the break.

“At half-time we just said more of the same please. But within 30 seconds it was 1-1 from a corner. And we then absolutely capitulated and Wakefield ended up worthy 4-1 winners.

“I was really disappointed with the lads. We got ourselves into a good position then just folded and buckled.

“Fair play to Wakefield, they gave us a footballing lesson in the end.”

Louth made a bright start to the game and twice came close to an opener before they deservedly took the lead on 22 minutes.

Awarded an indirect free kick in the Wakefield box, Bailey Wright set the ball for Daniel Trott to rifle home.

Louth took that lead into half-time but within a minute of the restart the home side were level through Kiyani Clayton.

Three minutes later James Eyles put the home side ahead and only an offside flag denied them a third a minute later as shellshocked Louth reeled.

But the points were sealed by Jamie Allsop on 70 minutes and Akeel Francis added a fourth on 60 minutes from a free kick.

Reece Southwood hit the home post in the final minute.