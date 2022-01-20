U-turn as Tom Ward stays on as Sleaford Town manager

Tom Ward. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Tom Ward will remain as Sleaford Town manager, the club has announced.

The player-boss announced his resignation earlier this week, saying the project had 'altered' in recent weeks.

However, after discussions, the former King's Lynn and Boston United defender has agreed to remain in the role.

A club statement read: "Twenty-four hours can be a long time in football. It’s an emotional game because we all care deeply.

"Lots of lengthy conversations have taken place over the last few hours which have served us well in refocusing and realigning as a club.

"As a result of those conversations, we are delighted that Tom will stay with us as player manager.

"We have something truly unique at this football club. What has come to the fore is a strong togetherness, a clear shared goal and a resilience in turbulent times - all in order to achieve something great and historical here."

The Greens entertain UCL Premier North rivals Leicester Nirvana on Saturday (KO 3pm).