"I fancy us being a match for anyone!" Nathan Collins wants in-form Skegness Town to make it five in a row

Skegness Town entertain Quorn on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Nathan Collins wants his Skegness Town side to make it five wins in a row as they entertain United Counties League Premier Division North rivals Quorn on Saturday.

The visitors may be sitting 15th in the table but have shown some form in recent weeks, picking up a win and two draws in their previous three contests.

“I’m expecting that to be really tough, we had them watched at the weekend (a win at Pinchbeck United),” Collins said.

“They’ve brought new managers in and the results have shown that.

“It’ll be another tough game but at home, the way we’re playing at the minute, I fancy us being a match for anyone.”

League wins against Deeping Rangers, Newark and Melton were backed up by a stunning fightback at Grimsby Borough in the Lincs Senior Trophy on Wednesday.