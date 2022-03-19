UCL PREMIER NORTH: Skegness Town and Boston Town chasing top-five spot, Sleaford Town return to action after month-long lay-off

Skegness Town and Boston Town will continue their battle for a top-five spot in the United Counties League Premier Division this afternoon.

The Poachers, currently sixth in the standings and level on points with fifth-place Heather St John's, will play their first contest since the announcement manager Gary Edgley is stepping down at the end of the season.

The Poachers entertain 14th-place Eastwood at the Mortgages For You Stadium, looking to build on their 2-0 victory over Melton Town last Saturday.

Boston are looking to build on victory over Melton. Photo: Craig Harrison

The out-of-form Red Badgers have collected just one point from their past six league contests.

The Lilywhites also host an out-of-form opponent this afternoon.

Selston sit 16th in the standing, two points above the relegation zone, travelling to the Vertigo Stadium on the back of four straight defeats.

Nathan Collins' seventh-placed side - a point behind Heather and Boston - are looking to bounce back following Saturday's defeat at leaders Long Eaton United.

Sleaford Town will return to action for the first time in four weeks this afternoon.

Following blank weekends and postponements, Tom Ward's Greens entertain second-place Gresley Rovers at Eslaforde Park.