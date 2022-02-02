Ward calls on Sleaford Town to bounce back at basement boys Holbeach United

Charlie Ward. Photo: Craig Harrison

Tom Ward wants his Sleaford Town side to put Saturday's frustrations behind them as they go in search of three points in another Lincolnshire derby tonight.

The Greens travel to basement boys Holbeach United still smarting after the weekend's last-minute defeat at Skegness Town.

"We try to pick up points wherever we go," said Ward.

"Local derbies are always nice and tasty, so we're looking forward to that one. A few of their players are good lads.

"It'll be another test for us but we owe ourselves three points, we let ourselves down (at Skegness).

"At least it comes quickly and we can look to get some more points on the board."

The Tigers - who have Ward's former Boston United teammate Ricky Drury on their coaching staff - are rooted to the bottom of the United Counties League Premier Division North table.

They are winless in their opening 20 matches, picking up three points to date.

Kick off at Carter's Park will be at 7.45pm.

Town will follow up tonight's contest by travelling to Melton Town on Saturday (KO 3pm), the hosts having won their last two matches, both at home, against Pinchbeck United and Heather St John's.

Sleaford saw a clutch of chances go begging in the first half at the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday before Charlie Ward put the Greens ahead three minutes into the second half.

However, George Hobbins headed home a leveller with 13 to go and Jonny Lockie capitalised on a defensive mistake to claim a 90th minute winner.

"On another day, and what probably should have been the result, we probably should have won the game," ward reflected.

"But fair play to Skegness. At 1-0 they looked out the game.

"We should probably have put the game to bed at half time, be two or three up. But you get punished against good teams if you don't take advantage of chances.

"Sometimes it's not your day.

"From then on it looked like it was going to be us but they kept disciplined, battled.