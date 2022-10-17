Ward frustrated after more penalty woe for Sleaford Town

Akeel Francis in action during Sleaford's encounter with Brigg on Saturday. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

A 2-2 draw at home to Brigg Town was then followed by a 4-3 loss on penalties, despite the Greens having been 2-0 up inside 20 minutes.

And player-boss Ward says that aside from the good start, his side just weren’t good enough on the day.

He said: “For 25/30 minutes, I thought we were superb, we passed them off the park, the rotations were perfect and I think maybe we got a bit complacent.

“At 2-2, maybe we’re a bit grumpy about that and maybe we’ve allowed that to beat us today rather than the opposition.

“There was nothing in the second half, it was two average sides really. I don’t think either side showed much quality. Ultimately I think we were more bothered about why we hadn’t won the game 5-0 rather than just getting a result.”

Player-of-the-match Akeel Francis had given the home side the lead when he powered home after 13 minutes, before Ryan Rushen doubled the advantage just four minutes later, heading home at the near post.

The Greens were comfortably in control until Fraser Papprill headed Brigg back into the contest after 34 minutes, then, right on half-time Scott Phillips drew the Zebras level from the spot after Mitch Griffiths had fouled his man.

In the shoot-out, despite Liam Flitton saving well from James Petronzio, the Greens were made to pay for Liam Tunstall hitting the post and Carl Adiku seeing his effort saved.

Ward was disappointed to see his side defeated yet again on penalties so soon after being dumped out of the FA Vase by Newark and Sherwood United in similar fashion.

He added: “I’m disappointed not to win the game in 90 minutes. We then get another opportunity at penalties and I think our ratio at penalties must be the worst any club’s ever had scoring from the spot at the moment – but it is what it is – we must take it on.”