"We fancied ourselves!" Brad Abbott on Spennymoor's victory at Boston United

Brad Abbott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Spennymoor Town arrived at the Jakemans Community Stadium fancying their chances of victory, according to Brad Abbott.

The former Boston United midfielder was greeted with boos and jeers from sections of the home support at the start of the contest, but had the last laugh by playing a key role in both of his side's goals - earning a penalty and setting up the late winner in yesterday’s 2-1 victory over the Pilgrims.

‘It’s a great start to the season for the boys altogether,” Abbott told the Moors’ official social media accounts.

“Coming away to a place like this, tough crowd, brand new stadium, massive club in this league and great team; obviously I won the penalty and played the through ball. Some days it goes for you, some days it doesn’t.

“We were just buzzing to get the win. As we went in at half time we felt we could have been one or two up and we felt pretty comfortable to be honest.

“In the second half they came out pretty strong, which we knew they were going to. We weathered it."

Abbot hopes the opening day victory will add to the confidence his side brought down the A1.

He continued: “With the squad we’ve got in there, we’re a match for any team in this league, we know that.

“Our squad isn’t massive but we’re a tight knit group. We fancied ourselves to come here and get three points, at least take a point.”

Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott was unhappy with his side's 'disjoined' performance.

