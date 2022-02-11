"We want to be looking up and attacking fourth and fifth place!" Boston United boss Cox targets rise up table

Can Boston United maintain their 100 per cent home record under Cox against Southport? Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox wants his Boston United side to start 'attacking fourth and fifth place'.

United dropped out of the National League North's top seven on Tuesday on goal difference following Kettering Town's goalless draw at Alfreton.

And York City's 4-2 win at Bradford Park Avenue means there's now just five points between the final play-off spot and 12th in the table.

The Pilgrims have the chance to close the gap on sixth-place Southport to just three points on Saturday when the Sandgrounders visit the Jakemans Community Stadium, where Cox has won twice and is yet to concede as Boston boss.

"It's massive," he said of the opportunity to pull closer to Southport.

"When you look at how tight the table is from Southport downwards to Alfreton, it really is tight.

"We want to be looking up and attacking fourth and fifth place.

"The games coming up, we're playing a lot of teams around us and I think it's very important we get that consistency in our game and put some consistent results on the table."

Boston, who lost 4-0 at Southport earlier this campaign., have picked up just four points from matches against top seven sides this term, a 2-2 draw with Chorley and 3-2 win at Kettering.

That is something Cox wants to change - beginning this weekend (KO 3pm).

"We need to start beating teams that are above us and around us, simple as that," he added.

"It's a nice pressure, if I'm honest. That's our level now."

But Cox doesn't just want to beat his rivals, he wants his side to take the game to them.

He said: "We have to play on the front foot. I know we can do it at home, now it's consistency we need."

