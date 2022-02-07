"We’ll turn things around and be right up there!" In-form Danny Elliott backing Boston United to climb table

Danny Elliott has scored in his three games under Paul Cox, including against Chester. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Danny Elliott is backing Boston United to climb the National League North table and cement their place in this season’s play-offs.

The striker became the first Pilgrim to reach 20 goals in a season since Dayle Southwell in 2016 at the weekend, although his finish was a scant consolation in a 2-1 defeat at Hereford.

That reverse was the first for new manager Paul Cox - who had begun life at Boston with comfortable wins against Farsely Celtic and Chester.

But Elliott is tipping his new boss to get the best out of the Pilgrims.

“No disrespect to (previous boss) Craig Elliott, but with a new manager coming in it gives a lot of players a fresh start,” Elliott said.

“A lot of players have grown in confidence under the new manager and we’ve got two good results which always helps.

“This is our first setback with the new manager but we’ve had a good discussion after the game and I think it will allow us to kick on.

“When you’re winning games you don’t get an opportunity to assess, so in the long run I think it could do us some good.

“I’ve no doubt we’ll turn things around and be right up there for the rest of the season.”

United, who held on to the final play-off spot at the weekend despite their defeat, entertain fellow top-seven side Southport on Saturday (KO 3pm).

This will be followed by Tuesday’s Lincolnshire Senior Cup semi-final at Gainsborough Trinity (KO 7.45pm).

Elliott has found the net in all three of his appearances under Cox so far this season.

“In the short space of time I’ve worked with him he’s given me every minute he could on the pitch ands it means a lot,” Elliott continued.

“From speaking to him, I think he’s got a lot of faith in me and it gives me confidence as well to keep pushing and doing well for the team.

“Personally, I’m absolutely delighted (to reach 20 goals). I wish it had come in better circumstances.

“But on a personal note I am absolutely delighted to get to 20.”

