'We've missed our bullies!' Jake Wright jnr expected to return for Boston United's trip to Gloucester City

Jake Wright jnr (left) and Jordan Burrow have missed the last two matches. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jake Wright jnr is expected to return for Boston United' s trip to Gloucester City, with manager Craig Elliott admitting the side have missed their 'bullies'.

With Jordan Burrow out with a long-term calf injury and Wright jnr unavailable for the past two matches, the Pilgrims have been forced to rethink their attacking strategy.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Elliott kicked off Sunday's 3-2 home defeat to Alfreton Town as a lone attacker and had little joy for much of the match with his direct running style, although he did convert his 16th of the season via a stoppage-time penalty.

Burrow and Wright are more accustomed to hold up play, and Elliott hopes the return of the latter can aid his side this weekend.

“We’ve missed our two bullies up front,” the manager said.

“Jordan Burrow and Jake Wright have been absolute massive misses for us.

“The lads up there, no disrespect, aren’t that sort of player. We’re having to adapt a little bit.”

Wright, who has been holed up at home with Covid, finished his isolation period yesterday (Monday).

MORE PILGRIMS: Fans gallery - photos

MORE PILGRIMS: Blades duo to extend loans - news