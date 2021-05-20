“Whoever wins the league deserves all the credit they can get!" There's 'no gimmes' in the new UCL Premier North, says Boston Town boss Gary Edgley

Gary Edgley.

Gary Edgley believes the new-look United Counties League Premier North is set to be more competitive - and tougher - than before.

Lincolnshire rivals Skegness Town will be one of four promoted sides joining the division, along with Melton Town, Heanor Town and Eastwood.

Meanwhile, Gresley, Heather St John, Long Eaton United, Newark and Selston will move across from midlands divisions to join the Poachers and other UCL regulars Anstey Nomads,

Deeping Rangers, Holbeach United, Leicester Nirvana, Loughborough University, Pinchbeck United and Quorn.

“Whoever wins the league deserves all the credit they can get,” Edgley said.

“I see it being a tight league and I don’t see any runaway teams. It’ll be who shows up on the day.”

Indeed, the Town boss is adamant that there will be no slouches next term.

He continued: “I don’t see there being any gimmes. Pinchbeck and Sleaford, who were at the bottom last year, I see them improving.

“Pinchbeck are doing a rebuilding programme and I don’t see them being at the bottom, not now Lewis (Thorogood, manager) is there.

“Sleaford have a new chairman who’s come in and I’m sure he’s going to give Jamie Shaw some backing, which will be fantastic as he deserves that for what he’s done for the club.

“But when all’s said and done, my main concern is picking up points. If I had 17 gimmes I’d be happy as Larry, but there’s no fixtures you look at and think ‘that’s an easy game’.”

Following the reshuffling of the National League System, the UCL Premier North is now an 18-team league, something Edgley hopes will benefit clubs in the scheduling.

One frustration for Town in recent years has been weekend derbies and midweek games away in Northamptonshire and Leicestershire, where commitments mean key players are not always available.

“It’ll be slightly better in terms that its not so big, only 18 teams,” Edgley added.

“So in terms of midweek games with what’s now local, we just hope the league let common sense prevail.