Gainsborough Taekwondo athletes to take on Europe

By Thomas glen
Contributor
Published 12th Jan 2025, 19:36 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 07:00 BST
Lyla Newman Cody Glen Matthew Ayris Noah Clark
Four Gainsborough Black belts are travelling to Belguim on Friday 17th February to compete at the Keumgang Open kyorugi in Lommel in Belguim.

They all compete on Sunday 19th February and also maybe televised on YouTube.

This is a very well know established European event, Lyla Newman Cody Glen Matthew Ayris and Noah Clark all train with Gainsborough Scorpion Taekwondo and are willing to take on the best clubs in Europe.

They all had an amazing year last year and are ready to go again,they have all trained so hard and are ready to kick start there year.More valuable experience against very good opposition is amazing,they should be proud.

