Boston West Golf Club to host open day

Sport news.

Boston West Golf Club will be hosting an open day on Saturday.

The event, which runs from 10am to 4pm will offer you the chance to check out the nine-hole course and driving range, plus the pother facilities available at the complex on the Boardsides.

Meanwhile, a Junior Summer Golf Camp will be held during the school holidays.

Events will be run by former Ladies’ European Tour player Sophie Hunter.

The camp will be run in two three-day blocks on August 2-4 and August 23-25.

Each day’s activities run from 9am to 1pm and include a cooked lunch for the participating youngsters.

The camp costs £40 per day per junior or £100 for three days.