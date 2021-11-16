Dave Coupland completes memorable European Tour campaign in Dubai

Dave Coupland in action in Dubai. Photo: Getty Images

Dave Coupland completed his first full campaign on the European Tour by finishing tied for 31st at the AVIV Dubai Championship.

The 35-year-old, who is attached to Woodhall Spa Golf Club, shot rounds of 67, 69, 67 and 71 on the par-72 course at the Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Fire Course.

Finishing on -14 he claimed €9,411.31 in prize.

Coupland began life on the European Tour last year, in which several events were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his place on the Tour carrying over to this year.

And it has been a 12 months to savour for the golfer who finished third in the British Masters at the Belfry.