Dave Coupland completes memorable European Tour campaign in Dubai

Dave Coupland completed his first full campaign on the European Tour by finishing tied for 31st at the AVIV Dubai Championship.
The 35-year-old, who is attached to Woodhall Spa Golf Club, shot rounds of 67, 69, 67 and 71 on the par-72 course at the Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Fire Course.
Finishing on -14 he claimed €9,411.31 in prize.
Coupland began life on the European Tour last year, in which several events were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his place on the Tour carrying over to this year.
And it has been a 12 months to savour for the golfer who finished third in the British Masters at the Belfry.
This success was enough for him to secure a place at the US Open at the famous Torrey Pines course in San Diego.