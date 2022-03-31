Dolby leads into final round of Stoke Rochford Warmer

Sport news

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s Seniors Winter Warmers competition was a Yorkshire Stableford, played in groups of three

In excellent weather, the shorts appeared as 38 golfers took to the fairways.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good scores were in abundance, led by the winners Malcolm Edwards, Keith Eldred and Jim Davidson with 78 points.

In second place with 75 points were Alan Dolby, Keith Dugmore and Steve Major and third went to David Hamilton, Don Pennycook and John Hitchman with 74 points.

With only one round remaining, the overall leader in the Winter Warmer competition is Alan Dolby with 52 points.

In second place with 46 points is Jim Davidson and in third place with 45 points is Brian White.