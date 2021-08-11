Golfers raise charity cash at Stoke Rochford in memory of Chris Jones

The Chris Jones Memorial Trophy returned for its eighth installment at Stoke Rochford Golf Club on Saturday.
A total of 62 members and 110 guests played on Saturday and, between them, managed to consume more than 400 sausage rolls, plenty of cake, all washed down with beer and bubbly in memory of Chris, who lost his life aged just 23 in 2012.
Over the past nine years £25,000 has been raised in his memory - through this golf day and charity football matches - for the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.
The final figures for this year are not finalised, but with such a successful day this weekend it is hoped another good sum will be added.
Results: Overall winner - Cal Elliman 44pts; Gross - 1 Nick Watson 34pts, 2 Adam Footitt 33pts; Members prizes - 1 Nick Begy 41pts, 2 Ollie Bewill 40pts, 3 Jeff Nichols 39pts, 4 Scott Budding 38pts; Ladies' prizes - 1 Penny Hallam 36pts OCB, 2 Pam Watson 36pts, 3 Hattie Dow 35pts, 4 Pauline Haggerty 34pts; Guests prizes - 1 Robbie McNeish 41pts, 2 Dan Turner 39pts OCB, 3 Jamie Morgan 39pts, 4 Gav Purvis 37pts; Nearest the pin - Karen Rawson (12th, 2ft); Straightest Drive Mick Bailey (10th, on the line).