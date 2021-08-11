Golfers raise charity cash at Stoke Rochford in memory of Chris Jones

Cal Ellman collects his trophy from Barry, Rachel and Will Jones.

The Chris Jones Memorial Trophy returned for its eighth installment at Stoke Rochford Golf Club on Saturday.

A total of 62 members and 110 guests played on Saturday and, between them, managed to consume more than 400 sausage rolls, plenty of cake, all washed down with beer and bubbly in memory of Chris, who lost his life aged just 23 in 2012.

Over the past nine years £25,000 has been raised in his memory - through this golf day and charity football matches - for the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

The final figures for this year are not finalised, but with such a successful day this weekend it is hoped another good sum will be added.