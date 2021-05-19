'Improved experience' for golfers at Belton Woods

Belton Woodf.

Golfers at Belton Woods can look forward to an improved experience on and off the course fafter The QHotels Group unveiled a significant investment in the popular Grantham venue over the next three years.

The UK’s largest golf resort operator will be rolling out a major upgrade to the facilities and courses at Belton Woods at an initial cost of more than £440,000 over the next 12 months, with further substantial investment to follow in 2022 and 2023.

The three-year improvement programme will cover all sectors of the resort’s golf-course business and is part of a multi-million-pound investment being made by The QHotels Group at its seven golf venues in England and Scotland.

At the heart of the investment is a major upgrade of the greenkeeping equipment, with Belton Woods receiving the latest in mowing technology to deliver improved playing surfaces on its acclaimed layouts.

Bunkers, pathways and tees will also be overhauled, while the resort is further improving the golf experience it offers by adding to the fleet of golf buggies available to its golf members and visitors.

Away from the fairways, golfers can practice using improved driving-range facilities while the resort’s pro shop will be given a fresh new look and upgraded with new fixtures and fittings.

Richard Moore, group chief executive of The QHotels Group, said: “Golf is a key part of our business and, more than ever before, we are committed to delivering the best experience possible to all our guests and members.

“Following an extended period of lockdowns, more and more people are discovering the many benefits of playing golf and our courses are busier than ever. As the UK’s largest golf resort operator, we have a responsibility to providing outstanding facilities on and off the course, and we believe that the investment that we are making over the next three years will help introduce the game to an even bigger audience.”

Belton Woods is set in 475 acres of glorious Lincolnshire countryside and features two 18-hole PGA-championship-approved golf courses.

With its long holes, thin fairways and, as the name suggests, the Lakes course features plenty of water hazards and is a challenging course for any golfer. Alongside it, the picturesque Woodside course has gentle undulating fairways, which makes local knowledge the key to a low score. The course runs alongside many of the wooded areas surrounding the resort and has a number of pot bunkers to catch out the unwary.

Away from the fairways, Belton Woods boasts numerous other sports facilities as well as an impressive four-star hotel, a health club and spa and a choice of dining options.