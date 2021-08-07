Jaines finishes on top! Liam victorious after six rivals level on points at Kenwick Park Captain's Trophy

Captain Paul Marsden with Captain's Trophy winner Liam Jaines.

It may well have taken place 12 months later than scheduled due to the worldwide pandemic - but Captains' Weekend at Kenwick Park Golf Club brought a sense of normality back to the place.

Men’s Captain Paul Marsden hosted the Captain’s Trophy, an 18 hole stableford competition where 135 entries enjoyed a course in pristine condition on a perfect golfing day.

Competition was intense, indeed, six players finished with 38 points.

Captains Rose Stevenson and Paul Marsden with Vice-Captains Paul Dewhurst and Pam Hayward.

Liam Jaines was declared the winner after a card count back.

Going into the event Liam, by his own admission, was not on form.

But a lesson from teaching professional Paul Spence restored his confidence and his golf on the day was superb.

Also on 38 points and after countback were John Barcas in second, Neil Milson third, Craig Collins fourth, Ron Irwin fifth and James Gilliatt sixth.

Rose Stevenson Hosted the Lady Captain’s Rosebowl, an 18 hole stableford.

The winner with an excellent 39 points was Sandra Crow 27, years after she herself hosted the event.

In second place was Linda McLoughlin on 38 points, with Tracey Stobart third and Susan Fisher fourth.

The two Captains enjoyed excellent support as they hosted the Captains' Mixed Competition.

The winners with a total of 91 points were the team of Jake Durrant, Tracey Stobart, Billy Wright and Tom Gladwell.

Two teams recorded 87 points.