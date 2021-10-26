Louth Golf Club youngster Izzy impresses

Chloe Vickers, Izzy horndyke, Pammy Hayden, Steph Teanby and Lady President of Woodhall Spa Golf Club Cindy Ireland.

The success of the junior section at Louth Golf Club continues and this time it is a young lady impressing one and all.

Izzy Thorndyke, who is only 10 years old, has worked hard over the summer attending all coaching sessions with plenty of extra practice.

Her hard work has meant that she has represented the Northern section in the the Lincs Girls’ Golf Sixes League and competed in several events for the Lincolnshire Girls’ squad.

Last week it was Lady Presidents Day at Woodhall Spa Golf Club and teams of four, two junior girls with two ladies, competed in a scramble competition.

Izzy went along with her regular playing partner, 16-year-old Chloe Vickers from Lincoln Golf Club, and the Lady President of Louth Golf Club, Steph Teanby and the Lady Captain Pammy Hayden.

Many teams had travelled from around Lincolnshire to compete, so taking second place was a huge achievement.

The quality of the junior golfers at the event was excellent despite the wet weather.

Lady President Steph commented: “Izzy was wonderful, she hit the golf ball such a long way.

“It was a joy to see her play so well and enjoy golf so much.