Ruth Simpson wins Rose Bowl as Yvonne Schaffarczyk hosts Captain's afternoon at Boston Golf Club

Ruth Simpson (right) receives the Rose Bowl from Lady Captain Yvonne Schaffarczyk.

Boston Golf Club's Lady Captain Yvonne Schaffarczyk held her Captain's afternoon with an 18 and 9 hole stableford competition.

A good attendance and near perfect weather conditions saw some good scores being returned.

In Division One, Ruth Simpson was the victor with 38 points - the overall winner to take the Captain's Rose Bowl.

Lady Captain Yvonne Schaffarczyk with Gill Reynolds.

In second was Olivia Malkinson on 36 points with Jean Markham third on 32 points.

Rachel Gedney won Division Two with 36 points, Ann Hodgson second on countback with 35 points.

Jacquie Short was third.

Valerie Simpson's 37 points saw her win Division Three.

Second was Lynn Worthington on 34 points with Di Lincoln third on 33 points.