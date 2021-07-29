Stoke Rochford Seniors maintain 100 per cent record with two victories

Sport news

Stoke Rochford Seniors' third Pairs Open Championship was another unqualified success - the course in great condition, the weather perfect and top class arrangements overseen by the organiser Don Werner.

Many members played their part on the desk, with the raffle, marshalling starting and manning the halfway house, and thanks to them for making this a very memorable event.

Sixty-two pairs competed from far and wide but Stoke Seniors again dominated amongst the prize winners.

Results: Category One (combined age below 138 years) - 1 Mark Smith & Peter Tate (both Stoke Rochford) 44pts, 2 Steve Major (Stoke) and Martyn Jarvis (Lingdale) 42 ocb, 3 Glyn Staines (Stoke)and Roger Baston (Luffenham Heath) 42 ocb; Category Two (combined age over 138 years) - 1 Barry Coop (Stoke) and Ralf Topping (Erewash) 42 points ocb, 2 Mike Dickinson & Jim Price (both Stoke) 42, 3 Brian & Phil White (Stoke) 41.

Nearest the Pin on 12th was Ralf Topping and on 17th it was Steve Collins (John O’Gaunt).

Round six of the Seniors' Trophy was played in good conditions and the course playing at its best.

The winner with 42 points was John Wright, ehad of runner-up Doug Lyne on 41 and Glyn Staines, third on countback with 37.