The winning pair.

Boston Golf Club's Ladies are now well into the summer season, playing competitions and matches.

Recently the ladies held their invitation day with playing guests.

With the weather being almost perfect, the winning pair were B. Vipond and P. Russell, coming in with 46 stableford points.

Lady Captain Yvonne Schaffarczyk and guest Claire Rylott.

The runners-up were P. Hyde and J. Ward with 45 points.