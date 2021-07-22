Woodhall Spa GC pro Adam Keogh shoots course record-equalling nine under on way to victory in English PGA Championships

Adam Keogh. Photo: Getty Images

Woodhall Spa Golf Club pro Adam Keogh shot a course record-equaling nine under par on his way to victory in the English PGA Championships.

A round of 63 on Tuesday - which included a fourth career hole in one - saw him lay out a marker at North Cornwall's Bowood Park Hotel and Golf Club.

Today's final round of two-under par saw him claim victory by seven shots, finishing the three rounds 15 under with James Ruth in second.

Reflecting on his record-equalling round - which included two eagles and five birdies - Keogh, who shot seven under last year on the same course, said: "It's an enjoyable place, it's nice to come.

"The golf course suits my eye and it plays ideal.

"It escalated quickly. I had some good feels coming into the week and then hit the most horrendous shot on the first."