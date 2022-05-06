Woodhall Spa's Adam Keogh book place in Great Britain and Ireland 2022 PGA Cup team

Adam Keogh of Woodall Spa Golf Club in action during day three of The English PGA Championship at Bowood Golf Course. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

He will be joined by Greig Hutcheon and Simon Thornton as the three PGA Professionals qualified after finishing in the top three at the PGA Play-Offs.

They will be part of a 10-man team, captained by DJ Russell, that will take on their American counterparts at Foxhills Club & Resort, Surrey, in September 2022.

Hutcheon (Torphins Golf Club) is no stranger to playing in the PGA Cup, having represented Great Britain & Ireland in their famous victory over America back in 2017.

However, Keogh and Thornton (Tulfarris Golf Resort) are both set to make their PGA Cup debuts.

Both finished second and third respectively in the PGA Play-Offs in Ireland to book their place in DJ Russell’s team for the event, which is the Ryder Cup equivalent for PGA Professionals.

The trio’s presence in the team and the experience they have has delighted Captain Russell.

He commented: “It’s great to have the first three players – Greig, Adam and Simon – confirmed for the Great Britain & Ireland PGA Cup team.

“I am absolutely delighted with the standard of golf they have played during the PGA Play-Offs and they’re the start of a very strong team that we’re going to put forward against America.

“There is a real mixture of youth and experience within the three players.

"Adam’s a very promising youngster who hits the ball extremely well, while Greig and Simon are more seasoned campaigners."

Keogh admits his target heading into the 2022 tournament season was to secure his place in the Great Britain & Ireland PGA Cup team.

He said: “That was my goal, to get into the 2022 team.

"The last two years at the PGA Professional Championship I’ve finished seventh and sixth, which would normally get you into the team.

“It’s tough to get in through the PGA Professional Championship, with the added complication of my friends getting married the week before in America so it is going to be a difficult time.

"I’m just pleased to have it in the pocket so to speak now.

“Whenever you can play as a team I think it’s a great thing to be able to do. You will make memories that will last a lifetime.

"I’m now looking forward to the event at Foxhills Club & Resort and all the preparation beforehand.”