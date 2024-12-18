G&S Racing announce their plans for 2025

County-based G&S Racing Kawasaki have announced their 2025 Quattro Group British Supersport Championship line-up as TJ Toms joins Jorel Boerboom ahead of next season.

Toms re-joins the team having competed with them in 2019, together they competed in the former Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship. To complete their line-up, Toms is joined by Boerboom, who continues his partnership with the team for 2025, G&S.

Toms said: “I am extremely grateful to Mark, Tom, the whole G&S team and everyone at Kawasaki UK for this opportunity in 2025. This year proved to be a challenge but with the success that we previously had on the ZX-636, I am going into the new season with confidence both as a rider and with my team.”

Tom Fisher commented: “We as a team are delighted to have TJ back with us once again. We hope to hit the ground running and it’s great to have the backing from Kawasaki UK. The returning Jorel Boerboom completes our 2025 line up and it’s great to have him back once again after some strong performances last year.”