Trotter makes vital saves as under-strength Louth Hockey Club secure narrow win at Sheffield Bankers

Olly Trotter. Photo: David Dales

Louth Hockey Club men’s firsts travelled to play Sheffield Bankers fourths with just 11 players, however they returned victorious with a 1-0 win.

The game started with some good play from the opposition and it soon became clear that energy preservation would be key to controlling the game.

On 15 minutes Andrew Webster undertook some neat stick skills in the D to slip the ball past the keeper to put Louth 1-0 up.

Opportunities for both sides were missed throughout the remaining minutes of the first half with Louth feeling they should have increased the scoreline.

The second half started with Bankers pressing hard and testing the Louth back line.

This press allowed the Louth midfielders to cultivate play and the forwards to find a large area of acreage on the break but try as they may the forwards couldn’t drill down to score any more goals.

As the second half progressed the Louth legs looked tired and Bankers continued to test the Louth defence, and, without an exceptional performance from Olly Trotter in goal, the final result would have been very different.

The final five minutes saw composure and clever play from Louth to slow down play and watch the clock go down.

A great performance from the team and after a very close vote for man of the match it was awarded to Olly Trotter for his saves through the game.

Louth ladies firsts played Alford firsts at Skegness, coming away 4-2 losers after a battling performance in a very tough and physical game.