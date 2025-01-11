Kitchen Solutions enjoy crushing win in Louth Snooker League

Dale's Poultry & Game stay five clear after beating Saltfleetby Snooker Club who drop one to third.

Kitchen Solutions have thrown themselves into the mix for at least the runners-up spot after thrashing G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 10-2,

What a great start to the new year for the hosts who after falling behind early on completely dominated the one time leaders, Graham Evison put the visitors in front but then had to sit back and watch as the home side started to simmer and eventually reach boiling point with Russ Howard, Craig Young, Dave Revell, Steve Barton and Pete Wood all serving up this treat and it's up to fifth place at the table.

The leaders Dales Poultry & Game played visitors to a Saltfleetby Snooker Club outfit who were starting play in second spot so obviously a good home performance was needed to close the gap at the top, unfortunately the hosts didn't do themselves any favours by only fielding five players this contributing to their 7-5 loss, Pete Cash and Duane Van Kempen both won for their side while James Keefe and Mark Wilkinson both replied for the reigning champions who received the helping hand of a walkover to clinch victory.

Louth Travel Centre have flown into second place after beating bottom of the league Louth Volksworld 8-4, The hosts unfamiliar position was given a boost when Mike Armstrong took both his frames as they looked to step on the gas, but the visitors took advantage of the rest of the second place hopefuls all losing with Keith Selby, Sean Howsam and Mark Copeland all jetting past their opposition to land a very impressive victory and with the leaders to visit in a few weeks time they will want to keep some pressure on.

N.T.Shaw of Louth took a ride to face one from bottom 8 Ballers so they might have been thinking this was an opportunity to grab a few points to close in on the top team, if they did then they got it horribly wrong as the hosts put the brakes on that idea beating the fourth placed motormen 8-4, It was all out attack in this encounter with Glyn Cohen, John Stynes (30), Danny Cohen and even Ryan Howsam causing problems for the visitors who replied through Andy Varcoe and Craig Dixon.