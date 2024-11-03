Louth Billiards & Snooker League proudly sponsored by T.MARRIS CARPETS LTD

Dales Poultry & Game rocket to joint top of the League with Louth Travel Centre who fail to sparkle at home.

The reigning champions Dales Poultry & Game are now joint top with a game in hand after a trick was no treat for P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd who went bottom after a 10-2 home defeat, The visitors are looking strong once again and completely dominated this usually close encounter with Gary Brown, Mark Storey, Mark Wilkinson and Pete Dales all giving their opponents a rocket as the hosts find themselves four points adrift.

Louth Travel Centre remain on top albeit a joint position after failing to sparkle at home losing 7-5 to the improving Kitchen Solutions team, When Henry McSpadden won two of the opening frames the hosts looked packed and ready to go, but the visitors were in no mood to go down the sink and they levelled the tie up through captain Russ Howard and took the honours with Steve Barton giving them a fine away win.

N.T.Shaw of Louth were on their travels but unlike a firework they failed to ignite and they slipped to a 7-5 loss to Louth Volksworld, There was some decent breaks from the home side with Mark Pickard (30) and Mike Armstrong (29) on the potting juice but it was Simon Godfrey and Simon Davison who were the outstanding players winning both frames as the third placed away outfit slipped five behind the top pair despite the efforts of Andre Fisher.

G.Fawcett Property Maintenance returned to the action and even though they took an early lead through Craig Burkitt they had to settle for a 6-6 draw with Tipfix Cue Services, The hosts were not behind to long with Jack Chamberlain firing them level aided by a superb 39 break, Could any side find a winner ?, unfortunately not and the match petered out to a draw leaving the visitors handily placed in fourth.

Sibjon Builders are up one rung on the league ladder after a battling 6-6 draw away at 8 Ballers, They appeared to be heading towards a much needed victory when both Graham Smith and Steve Kemplay won but the mid-table hosts fought back well with Callum Stynes and Danny Cohen replying to keep them in the top six.

League Table

Louth Travel Centre 8-56

Dales Poultry & Game 7-56

N.T.Shaw of Louth 8-51

G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 7-44

Saltfleetby Snooker Club 7-43

8 Ballers 8-42

Tipfix Cue Services 7-37

Louth Volksworld 7-37

Kitchen Solutions 6-36

Sibjon Builders 7-35

P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd 6-31

Breaks- G.Skipworth 45-27, J.Chamberlain 39, M.Pickard 30, M.Armstrong 29, L.Blanchard 27-23, P.Dales 26-25, J.Young 23-20, S.Jenkins 23, Ch Shaw 23, H.McSpadden 22-21, S.Kemplay 22, S.Davison 22, M.Chandler 21.