Louth Travel Centre close in on the leaders

It's getting interesting the battle for the runners-up spot.

Louth Travel Centre remain in control of the battle for the runners-up prize after beating the lowly 8 Ballers 7-5.

The hosts were indebted to a superb Gary Skipworth performance that included breaks of 60, 58 & 43, Jim Ingham was also in arresting form to give the high flyers the perfect lift off, James Heatley knocked in a 29 break as the visitors kept in the match and when captain Danny Cohen won both frames they were eyeing up a shock draw which unfortunately for them just failed to materialise.

N.T.Shaw of Louth have driven into third position after coming out on top by 7-5 in a good old battle with Kitchen Solutions, With both of these sides chasing the runners-up place it was always expected a tight encounter was on the cards and so it was, Craig Dixon and Andy Varcoe were both motoring okay for the hosts while Rod Dodge replied for the visitors who saw Craig Young run in a 32 break as they now go fourth.

P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd returned to the green baize for the first time in 2025 and it was worth the wait as they beat G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 8-4, In a fine away show the visitors were given the foundation with Sam Done potting them in front, A few draws were to follow but then John Mountain decided the issue leaving the hosts dropping into the bottom three with another defeat.

The leaders and defending champions Dales Poultry & Game were involved in a rare draw when they were held by Sibjon Builders at home, Lee Blanchard opened the scoring for the hosts and the routine victory was expected, but the away outfit immediately replied through the experienced Phil Williamson and from then on no team could force a winner and the points were rightly shared in a 6-6 draw.

League TableDales Poultry & Game 14-105Louth Travel Centre 16-101N.T.Shaw of Louth 16-98Kitchen Solutions 15-94Saltfleetby Snooker Club 15-92P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd 15-91Sibjon Builders 14-85G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 16-848 Ballers 15-83Louth Volksworld 14-72Breaks - G.Skipworth 60-58-43-25, C.Young 32-23, J.Heatley 29, Cr Dixon 27-23, A.Varcoe 23-20, S.Mountain 22, D.Smith 22, S.Jenkins 22, L.Blanchard 21-21-20, J.Mountain 21.