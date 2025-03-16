Louth Travel Centre hit ten to go top of Group B in Louth Billiards & Snooker League

It was all away wins in the cup matches this week.

It was plain sailing for Louth Travel Centre who flew to the top of Group B with a 10-2 thrashing of N.T.Shaw of Louth

The hosts had just recently secured second spot in the past League campaign but they had a slow puncture in this tie until their night virtually went flat, It was all one-way once Sean Howsam had given the visitors the lead and their dominant performance continued with Keith Selby, Mark Copeland and Gary Skipworth, who ran in a 57 break, all won both frames to leave the hosts cup hopes well and truly in reverse.

Kitchen Solutions entered the cup fray with a superb 7-5 away success at Sibjon Builders, The hosts usually have a good run in this competition and all looked good when Graham Smith gave them the early advantage and Steve Kemplay hit a 44 break, but this only got the away outfit stewing and they drew level courtesy of Dave Revell to leave the clash in the balance where at the end it was Russ Howard who won it for his side and off and running they go.

It wasn't a great week for the home team captains with all matches resulting in away wins, G.Fawcett Property Maintenance got into the act with their excellent 8-4 victory over 8 Ballers giving them control of Group A, Tom Evison led the way for his side to put the hosts on the rack, they did battle to try a find an equaliser but it's two defeats in a row now as Mike Griffiths sealed the points for the visitors.

Group A G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 2-14Dales Poultry & Game 1-88 Ballers 2-8Saltfleetby Snooker Club 1-6P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd 0-0Breaks- D.Jones 38, C.Stynes 21.

Group B Louth Travel Centre 2-16Sibjon Builders 2-11Kitchen Solutions 1-7N.T.Shaw of Louth 1-2Louth Volksworld 0-0Breaks- G.Skipworth 57-39, S.Kemplay 44, A.Varcoe 22.