Louth Travel Centre hopes take a blow after home defeat

Dales Poultry & Game needs just three points to retain the title.

Louth Travel Centre hopes of pushing on to grab hold of second spot took a knock when they were beaten at home by the leaders Dales Poultry & Game.

One or two of the defending champions players have been plucked just recently and maybe they were nesting on their laurels but it didn't show and they were back on their game in this one with Phil Marshall and Pete Dales making it no yolk for the hosts who slipped to defeat by 8-4.

P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd also suffered a loss in their bid to get amongst the seasons honours list when they were beaten 7-5 in a visit to 8 Ballers, Ryan Gray stunned the high flyers by giving the hosts the lead but the away outfit responded with Matt Chandler drawing them level and could they find a winner ?, unfortunately not as Mark Petty restored his sides advantage and this time they held onto it for a home victory.

Saltfleetby Snooker Club enjoyed a comfortable 8-4 home win over Sibjon Builders, The damage was done early on in this encounter with Max Berridge and Nick Carter giving the hosts a fine lead which they were determined not to surrender, The visitors kept chipping away hoping for a way back through the back door but that was slammed firmly shut when Eric Watkins rolled in a fine 29 break.

It's not been Louth Volksworld's best season but they will be satisfied with their 7-5 home win over G.Fawcett Property Maintenance, It was taxi for Colin Stirton's opponent as the hosts accelerated into the early lead, The visitors did put up some fence with Lewis Hackett posting them level but Simon Godfrey had the winning menu and after he had put his side back in front they went onto their just desserts.

League TableDales Poultry & Game 17-123Louth Travel Centre 18-113N.T.Shaw of Louth 18-112P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd 18-1128 Ballers 18-103Kitchen Solutions 17-101Sibjon Builders 17-101Saltfleetby Snooker Club 16-100G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 17-89Louth Volksworld 16-83Breaks- G.Skipworth 43-24-20, E.Watkins 29, S.Bett 28, M.Armstrong 26, M.Chandler 25-23, L.Blanchard 23, D.Cohen 23, J.Mountain 23, P.Callaghan 22-20, S.Godfrey 20.