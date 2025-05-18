Louth Volksworld progress in snooker cup

James Young was in fine form with breaks of 43-38-26 playing for Dales Poultry & Game.

Louth Volksworld become the first side to grab a semi-final spot in the Cup Knockout

They are through to the semi-finals after thumping one time Group B leaders Louth Travel Centre 10-2.

The hosts have been in overdrive in recent weeks and they were quickly going through the gears in this one with Keith Lewington and Mike Armstrong steering them miles in front, The away outfit desperately needed a response but their bags were packed when Simon Godfrey and Rich Burkitt both won leaving them needing a win in their final match or its the exit door.

It's looking good for both PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd and Dales Poultry & Game in Group A after their 6-6 draw , Barring two heavy defeats these two sides should be taking up a last four spot, The visitors struck first in this entertaining encounter with James Young firing in breaks of 43-38-26 , Jordan Kay restored parity and from then on the match always had a drawn look to it and that's exactly how it ended.

Saltfleetby Snooker Club will need a double figures victory away at the league champions if their cup run is to continue after a damaging 9-3 home loss to 8 Ballers, Glyn Cohen, Spencer Cooke, Danny Cohen and James Heatley all won for the visitors while the hosts had to rely on yet another walkover from the away team to get a few points which at this stage doesn't look like it's going to be enough.

Sibjon Builders and N.T.Shaw of Louth both exited this seasons competition after the first named hosts 7-5 win, Martin Kemplay, Pete Callaghan (30), and Harry Cohen were the winners for their side while Tom Garlick and Lee Cook both replied for the visitors whose cup drive has run out of fuel.