Market Rasen Racecourse: Bookies Feeling Bruised After Quintet of Winning Favourites

The bookies were left bruised after Market Rasen's meeting on Tuesday

Bookmakers took a beating on Tuesday afternoon at Market Rasen Racecourse as five of the meeting’s seven races were won by favourites.

The first race, an extended two-mile maiden hurdle (1.51), was the first race to be won by a favourite. The Twiston-Davies team’s Un Sens A La Vie led the market hotly at 2/7, which was a good representation of how the race was to finish; the son of Muhtathir crossed the line a very impressive seven lengths ahead of the runner-up, 5/1 shot Pioneer Pete. In third, over 21 lengths behind the winner, was 22/1 outsider Pioneer Pete.

Race two’s result was less expected, with a 10/1 shot winning the two and a half mile novices’ hurdle (2.21). The Jonjo and AJ O’Neill-trained Country Park was the 4/5 favourite, but approaching the finish there were two others in close contention; Freshers Week and Stumps Of Slips. It was Freshers Week, though, who finished marginally stronger than the others to cross the line three-quarters of a length ahead, with Stumps Or Slumps in second at 11/8 and the favourite in third, beaten one length in total.

Next was an extended two-mile handicap hurdle (2.51). Main fancies were back in business here, as Emma Lavelle’s Indemnity justified 5/4 favouritism, travelling strongly under Champion Jockey Harry Cobden. He jumped the final flight somewhat untidily but this did not prevent him from winning comfortably by nearly two lengths. Next over the line were Bowmore and Vocito, both at 9/1, followed by 12/1 shot Parc d’Amour.

Another handicap hurdle was next, this time over two miles and seven furlongs (3.21). Here, we had another convincing winning favourite in the shape of 5/2 Tankardstown Diva, who was ridden by Jack Andrews for Tom Ellis. Having raced in midfield, the daughter of Jukebox Jury took the lead after the final flight and went six lengths clear. In second was Sandscape at 3/1 and Seahouses was third at 11/2.

Race five, a two and three-quarter mile handicap chase (3.51), was an open contest with a 3/1 favourite (Nickelforce), a 16/5 second favourite and three further runners priced at 9/2. The outsider, Malaita, was 12/1. The favourite took the lead before the eighth fence, but couldn’t sustain the lead when challenged by Sure Touch, who kept on to win for Olly Murphy at 16/5 under a seven-pound claiming rider.

The penultimate race was a novices’ handicap chase run over two miles and three furlongs (4.21). Another open race, we had joint favourites here; Grain Trade and Independent Jimmy, both at 2/1. The latter was the leader, but lacked fluency over a few of the fences, allowing his market rival to come to the fore, eventually going six lengths clear under Gavin Sheehan for Billy Aprahamian.

Racing concluded with an extended two-mile bumper (4.55). The Faye Bramley-trained Pureis King was the clear favourite at 8/11 with no real challenges, as far as the betting was concerned. The Persian King gelding did succeed, however not quite as impressively as his price suggested he would. Under Sean Bowen, he managed to beat the closing-in Cracks Speed by just a neck. The pair were chased home by 12/1 shot Luna Grace.

Market Rasen results - Tuesday:

1.51 - Un Sens La Vie (2/7F)

2.21 - Freshers Week (10/1)

2.51 - Indemnity (5/4F)

3.21 - Tankardstown Diva (5/2F)

3.51 - Sure Touch (16/5)

4.21 - Grain Trade (2/1J)

4.55 - Pureis King (8/11F)