Ben and Lou Wilson to take the reins at Gearlink Kawasaki

Ben Wilson.

Ben Wilson has taken the reins at Gearlink Kawasaki, describing it as 'the natural step forward'.

The former Kirton racer - who has previously ridden for the team - will take over from Michael de Bidaph with his wife Lou.

"After many successful years of running the Gearlink Kawasaki team together with his beloved wife Norma, Michael has decided to take a step back within the team and pass the leading role over to a well-known and long-standing member of Gearlink, Ben Wilson," a statement read.

"Ben, along with his wife Lou, will now manage the team going forward as they continue with their British SuperSport Championship attack."

Wilson, a former Britoish Superbike rider, said: "This feels very much the natural step forward for me to lead Gearlink, a team that I have had most of my success and BSB career with.

"Following my leg injury in 2016, I have not felt able to return to racing within the British Championship as my leg simply will not allow me to compete competitively anymore.

"Therefore, I am looking forward to a new role within the BSB paddock and, most importantly, sharing my knowledge and experience to develop young, upcoming riders."