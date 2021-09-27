Peter Hickman has everything to race for following points haul at Oulton Park

Peter Hickman. Photo: Dave Yeomans

Peter Hickman claimed a brace of fifth places and followed up with a fourth in the third race in the British Superbike championship round at Oulton Park this weekend.

In the first race of the three round, nine race end of season Showdown Hickman started the 14-lap affair from the fourth row and was quick to make up places to seventh position on lap five.

As the race progressed he was edging closer to Tommy Bridewell when series leader Jason O’Halloran crashed which elevated Hickman to sixth position.

But he was intent on catching and passing Bridewell who was just a fraction of a second ahead and on the final lap he made his pass stick to secure fifth place and 11 championship points.

In his efforts to catch Bridewell he posted his fastest lap which gave him a front row start to the second race on Sunday.

Again he ran in fifth place for the majority of the race until Bridewell passed him on lap 13 of 18.

But on the final lap Josh Brookes fell and Hickman was gifted fifth place once again.

Unfortunately Hickman’s fastest lap was only good enough to place him on the fourth row for the start of the final race of the weekend.

But he got a clean start and although quite a distance from the leading riders he began to pick up places and by lap 14 he was running in seventh place and homing in on the leading group.

Fellow Lincolnshire rider Lee Jackson crashed on lap 16 which elevated Hickman up to sixth and on the penultimate lap he passed Danny Buchan to take up fifth place.

In a twist of fate Tarren McKenzie was deemed to have caused the crash involving Jackson and given a three second penalty.

With Hickman less than three seconds behind him he was awarded fourth place at the flag.

The points accrued at Oulton see Hickman retain his fifth place in the Showdown on 1050 points and 44 points away from the series lead so there is everything to race for.

"Overall it has been a good weekend for the FHO Racing BMW team," said Hickman.

"We will take the positives and move on to Donington Park where we broke the lap record a few weeks’ ago and see what we can do there.”