Sam Lowes to treat tendonitis problem after Jerez test

Sam Lowes.

Sam Lowes is preparing for treatment after suffering tendonitis in pre-season.

The Elf Marc VDS Racing racer posted competitive times to complete a busy testing schedule during a valuable two-day test session at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

After a successful start to winter testing in Valencia last week, Lincoln's Lowes and teammate Tony Arbolino enjoyed another productive outing as preparations for the 2022 Moto2 season ramped up in Andalusia.

The 31-year-old intended to focus on chassis set-up again on day two, but he had to end the test earlier than planned after encountering a tendonitis issue with his left wrist.

Lowes will now commence an intense course of physiotherapy ahead of his return to track action at the Algarve International Circuit in less than two weeks.

“I’m happy with the work done at this test,” he said.

“I struggled with a bit of tendonitis after the Valencia test last week and on the first day here in Jerez I was happy to complete as many laps as I did.

"I went out today and to be honest I was struggling with it.

"I guess I tweaked the wrist in Valencia and it’s just causing me some minor issues after so long off the Moto2 bike.

"There was less wind today and the bike felt good and even in the few laps I was able to run, I felt like we made a good step.

"I’m happy with the work done at this test. The team have done a great job as always and we’ve managed to eliminate some things that didn’t work and found a good direction with set-up moving forward.

"Our base setting is more or less fixed and that’s always one of the most important parts of testing to find a bike you’re comfortable and confident with.

"I’ve got a plan now to work on the wrist ahead of the next test in Portimao and hopefully it will be 100 per cent there.”