'Shock to the system' but Peter Hickman impresses in testing with FHO Racing

Peter Hickman returned to a Superbike after almost six months.

Peter Hickman’s Louth-based FHO Racing team kicked-off its second Bennetts British Superbike Championship season with a successful test at Snetterton over the

weekend.

Superbike rider Hickman and teammate Ryan Vickers were joined by Superstock riders Alex Olsen and Jack Nixon as they took to the Norfolk track for three days of action in mainly sunny conditions.

Hickman and Vickers spent the weekend working through various ideas, strategies and settings with the BMW M 1000 R as they began an intense programme of testing to get ready for the first race of the year next month.

And while the test was about gaining vital data and giving the chance the riders to share feedback rather than worry about times, both riders emerged strong, with Hickman ending the weekend eighth quickest while Vickers ended his debut weekend with the team 14th.

Alex Olsen, back with the team for a second season in the Pirelli National Superstock Championship, was quick from the outset, consistently running within the top three to end the weekend second quickest and a mere 0.032secs off the top spot.

Reigning Pirelli National Junior Superstock Champion Jack Nixon enjoyed his first weekend with the team as he steps up to the Superstock class, quickly getting to grips with the larger machinery to post the 14th best time.

“It’s been five-and-a-half months since I’d ridden a Superbike so Friday was a little bit of a shock to the system but it did feel pretty much the same as last year and it felt like coming home which was really nice,” Hickman said.

“It’s been good just getting back into the swing of things.

“We had some new ideas some new strategies to try which we have been trying and while it’s not quite right yet, we’re working through it.

“I’ve got a new engine spec so we’re working with that and trying to get everything working together.

“For now we’re working through things which we believe will be an improvement in the long run and we’re happy with the progress we’ve made over the weekend.”