Aaron Silvester keeps the pressure on in Superstock Championship

Aaron Silvester (no.34) in action at Oulton Park last weekend. Photo: MotoAero Photography.

Friday’s opening practice session was wet after heavy overnight rain at the challenging Cheshire circuit but Aaron made a strong start to go second quickest in FP1 and followed it up with fourth fastest in FP2, a position he would maintain through qualifying to take fourth place on the grid for race one on Saturday.

For the first race of the weekend, Aaron initially challenged for the final podium place but eventually had to settle for fifth after a race-long four rider battle.

Race two on Sunday was even more intense as Aaron was involved in an entertaining battle for fourth place in a pack of five riders that featured predominantly in Eurosport’s live TV coverage of the event.

Aaron eventually came home in sixth place, less than six seconds off the race winner and just 1.7 seconds away from a podium finish.

This secured Aaron ten more valuable championship points and consolidated his fourth place in the championship. He’s now just 17 points off second place in the overall standings with 75 points still up for grabs from the remaining three races.

Aaron said: “I’m happy to finish in the top six considering I struggled to show my full potential due to carrying a cold, feeling very drained and ready to fall asleep after the races! Roll on Donington Park.”

Younger brother Max Silvester had an up and down weekend at Oulton Park.

He went tenth fastest in the wet FP1 session. After making some setup changes in FP2, Max went on to qualify 27th for race one on Saturday, smashing his personal best at the track by two seconds.

Unfortunately, on lap two of the opening race, Max hit a false neutral going in to the fast Cascades corner and after going through the gravel trap he had a slow speed tumble on the grass which put him out of the race.

Thankfully, there was very little damage to the bike but his race one non-finish meant he’d start race two at the back of the grid in 33rd place.

Max made a great start to race two and made up five places on the opening lap. He eventually finished 23rd out of 34 riders, having made up ten places from his grid position.