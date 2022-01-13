BADAC's Cope claims bronze at Lincolnshire County Cross Country Championships

Chris Cope.

Eight Boston and District Athletic Club endurance runners competed in the first Lincolnshire County Cross Country Championships to be staged since 2019 - held at Biscathorpe last weekend.

In crisp, bright still conditions the Gold Tops responded to the challenge of the demanding, undulating terrain in a magnificent Lincolnshire Wolds setting.

Highlight of the event for Boston and District AC came in the Junior, Senior and Veteran Men's Championships race over a hard 10k with Chris Cope entering the funnel in sixth position overall, recording a rewarding 36 mins 34 secs.

Chris was in the top 10 places at the end of the first of the three laps and continued to maintain good momentum over the following laps finishing strongly to win the county bronze award and a splendid third place in the veteran men's age category.

In the senior men's age group, Ollie Lammiman completed the tough 10k course in a rewarding 43 mins 57 secs to claim ninth position and James Roark finished 14th in 49 mins 46 secs.

Ollie Tiainen joined Chris Cope in the veteran classification, clocking a very commendable 42 mins 33 secs to finish 18th in the veteran men's age group.

The Junior, Senior and Veteran Women's race over 5.7k later in the programme provided the runners with the added challenge of very sticky underfoot conditions as the earlier frost eased out of the ground.

Emma Penson continued her impressive progress this winter season, negotiating the challenging undulations in a positive manner and finished in 30 mins exactly in a splendid ninth position in the veteran women's category.

Louise Hirst took up the challenge of the 4.5k under 17 women's race and showed great determination to finish 10th in a time of 21 mins 12 secs.

Two under 15 Gold Tops contested their respective championships, both running over the 4.5k distance.