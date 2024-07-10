Balfe heads for Snetterton battle
After taking their Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 Evo to victory at the Silverstone 500, the pair were second at the recent Spa Francorchamps round in Belgium and continue to be unbeaten in the Silver Am Class.
Both Balfe and Smalley stayed on at Spa to contest the World Famous Spa 24hrs race, but this weekend it’s back to domestic duties, with two one hour races at Snetterton.
“We will be carrying a success penalty in the first race at Snetterton and my first thought was the Silver Am title and try and secure that as soon as we can, then there’s the view of where we are overall too,” said Balfe.
With just Donington Park and the Brands Hatch finale to follow both in September, it’s a difficult decision for the Lincolnshire driver.
“Second in the Championship, I think we need to throw caution to the wind to be able to push in those final rounds. We can’t go defensive and we were hardened to the weather after two weekends at Spa, so we’re going for it,” he concluded.
Qualifying is on Saturday afternoon from 16.10 to 16.34 with the morning warm-up on Sunday at 9.35. It’s lights out for race one at 11.25 and race two is off at 15.45, both over one-hour duration.
Shaun’s son Tom is also due out again the Ginetta Academy races, after missing the Anglesey rounds. It will be his first time racing at Snetterton.
