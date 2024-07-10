Shaun Balfe and Adam Smalley were victorious at Silverstone.

It’s getting to the serious part of the British GT season as Shaun Balfe and Adam Smalley head for Snetterton this weekend for rounds six and seven of the nine round championship, only three points off the top of the table.

After taking their Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 Evo to victory at the Silverstone 500, the pair were second at the recent Spa Francorchamps round in Belgium and continue to be unbeaten in the Silver Am Class.

Both Balfe and Smalley stayed on at Spa to contest the World Famous Spa 24hrs race, but this weekend it’s back to domestic duties, with two one hour races at Snetterton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will be carrying a success penalty in the first race at Snetterton and my first thought was the Silver Am title and try and secure that as soon as we can, then there’s the view of where we are overall too,” said Balfe.

With just Donington Park and the Brands Hatch finale to follow both in September, it’s a difficult decision for the Lincolnshire driver.

“Second in the Championship, I think we need to throw caution to the wind to be able to push in those final rounds. We can’t go defensive and we were hardened to the weather after two weekends at Spa, so we’re going for it,” he concluded.

Qualifying is on Saturday afternoon from 16.10 to 16.34 with the morning warm-up on Sunday at 9.35. It’s lights out for race one at 11.25 and race two is off at 15.45, both over one-hour duration.