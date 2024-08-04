Louth Snooker League leaders P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd are four points clear at the top.

Louth Snooker League leaders P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd have moved four points clear after winning 7-1 against bottom placed Saltfleetby Snooker Club.

The hosts might feel slightly unlucky to lose by this scoreline as many frames were close, Eric Watkins grabbed their consolation point while the visitors had Matt Chandler, Simon Jenkins and Jack Westerby to thank for this away win.

Dales Poultry & Game held off the challenge from The Head Shed to keep hold of second spot, Sam Mountain and Gary Brown (29) had the hosts well in control and when Lee Blanchard ran in a 30 break the visitors were on the fringe of a heavy loss, but a captains performance from Charlie Shaw put some respectability on the 6-2 result but a damaging one for their hopes of making the honours list.

Are Sibjon Builders ready to step on the next rung on the league ladder after a battling 5-3 home victory over Louth Volksworld leaves them a couple of points behind second spot, Steve Kemplay and Dan Smith saw their opponents with their backs to the wall as they quickly had their house in order, Rich Burkitt kept the away outfit in with a chance but a drawn game decided the issue.

N.T.Shaw of Louth and Louth Travel Centre fought out a 4-4 draw, The hosts looked to be in top gear when Andy Varcoe drove them in front, The visitors feeling they were in the shade responded with Sean Howsam being their ray of sunshine to level it all up and from then on both teams packed their bags and went home happy without defeat.