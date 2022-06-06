Boston Community Runners compete from Latvia to Hadrian's Wall

Steve and Elektra in Riga.

Stephen Cornwell took part in a walking challenge on the border with Scotland to cover the 90-mile coast to coast along Hadrian's Wall.

Starting at Wallsend on the Tyne and covering an average of 17 miles a day the finish at Bowness-on-Solway was very welcome along with the food and drink on offer.

Steve Roberts took part in the Caythorpe Dash finishing fifth overall and once again taking second in his age category.

The event was fundraising for Ukraine and Steve wore his yellow and blue top for the event.

The half marathon took a new route this year which worked very well and Steve was very pleased withhis time of 1:32.53, which set him up nicely for another half the next weekend.

It was an international run and saw both Steve and wife Elektra taking the Boston colours to Riga in Latvia.

This was a new course in preparation for the World Championships later in September this year, and although the weather was a bit chilly, it was bright and very welcoming with crowds along the route.

Steve once again had a very good run coming in in 122nd place taking third in his age category with a time of 1:30.23.

Elektra was sixth in her age group with another sub two-hour time of 1:54.47.

Maurice Tompkins once again took on the Paras 10-mile at Colchester.

Maurice took on the Tactical Advance to Battle challenge which was more like a route march.

He competed complete with long trousers, military style boots and carrying a Bergen rucksack weighing 35lbs.

Defying his years and on one of the hottest days so far in 2022, he covered the route in 2:49.18.

He is already making plans for the Catterick event later this year.

Adrian Carder took on the very hilly Eyam Half Marathon.

The first Eyam event was held in 1993 and became a firm favourite on the road racing calendar.

Adrian had a super run in the Derbyshire hills and recorded a time of 2:23.38.

The Dereham 10-mile road race took place in Norfolk and is described as flat with undulations.

Clare Teesdale was flying the flag for Boston and had a great run.

Recording her second best 10-mile effort, Clare stopped the clock at 1:39.03.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances.

They also offer a RunWalkRun group and now a Walking with Purpose group.

They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs.