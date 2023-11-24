The results are in for the latest events for the Boston Community Runners.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Remembrance Sunday saw the running of the George Munday 10K at Leverington near Wisbech. The event was hosted by Three Counties Running Club. A two minute silence and wreath laying preceded the start which saw ten members of Boston Community Runners make the short journey down for the run.

Steve Roberts led the club runners home in a sub 40 time of 39.53. Nathan Saw was the second member home and he stoppd the clock in 45.54 just ahead of Sam Hewson in 47.32. David Cobb continues to improve and a superb run saw him get a PB for his 5k time and his 10k, crossing the line in 56.03.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Burton had a good run stopping the clock in 1.04.03 with Jackie Hallett not far behind in 1.08.10. Sally Bridgeman came home next in 1.10.08 followed closely by Michelle Saw in 1.10.54. Dawn Cobbs return to running continues to go well and a constant pace saw her finish in 1.13.55 without having to stop, a target she was thrilled to achieve.

Boston Community Runners at the George Munday 10k.

The Alton Towers Half saw Lee Conway, Tanya Knight compete. The two lap course started and finished within the theme park and all entrants had free entry to the park after the race.

The course was very twisty but also very enjoyable with all the runners finishing with smiles on their faces. Lee had another strong run and was rewarded with a super time of 1.37.44. Tanya started towards the back which slowed her start a little but once she got through the crowds she started to claw some time back and got herself a creditable finish time of 1.52.11.

The 10k event which was held on the Saturday, also ran around the rides of the park saw Rachel and Lee Conway take part. Rachel and Lee ran together and had a comfortable run. Both finished in 56.07 which was quicker than last year for Rachel and set Lee up for his fine run in the half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friday night saw the Rutland Night Run 10k events, the event started and finished at one of Rutlands most recognisable landmarks, Normanton Church. It was beautifully illuminated making it visible throughout the whole course.

The route was completely traffic free with competitors running on well maintained footpaths. This event prides itself on being open to all abilities and was illuminated throughout giving it a very magical feel. The Friday night saw Steve and Elektra Roberts take part and both had great results. Steve finished in 40.48 giving him a second in his age category and Elektra finished in 52.47 getting a third in her age category.

On Saturday four members took part. Ben Rogers had an amazing run in the dark and achieved a 5k and 10k PB with a time of 50.24. Claire Jennings was the next runner in with a super time of 56.58. Tracie Charles was next in 57.31 getting 1st in her age category, just ahead of Sharon Houghton in 57.33.