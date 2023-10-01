Boston Community Runners have been busy with members taking part in a number of recent races.

At the Caythorpe Dash 10k there was a 10k and 5k option up for grabs and Michael Corney went solo to represent Boston Community Runners on the 10k.

Michael had a very solid run and was pleased with his time of 54.11 as he prepared for his next event.

At the Coastal 10k Carole Page and Lynn Bateman travelled up towards Cleethorpes to take part in the Coastal 10k.

Michael Corney at Sandringham.

Lynn and Carole had super runs with Lynn finishing in 1.04.07 and Carole finished in 1.13.00 after running with her friend.

The 2023 Robin Hood Half Marathon took place on the 29th September on a windy but relatively mild day. Ben Rogers signed up for the event – his first half in over six years – to raise money for Cancer Research.

The route was undulating but Ben ran to his plan and finished strong to cross the line in 2.09.00 raising over £370.

The weekend of the 16th September saw Equinox24 return to the grounds of Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire. The 24-hour running event takes place around the beautiful grounds of the estate on a mixed terrain lap of 10k.

Sarah Lea and Steven Bates at Sandringham.

Competitors have 24 hours to cover as many laps as possible, as part of a team, solo or in pairs. There were also a stand-alone day and night-time 10k race over the same course.

Barry and Janet Norton tackled the loop just once by doing the daytime 10k but tackled it well finishing in under two hours in 1.51.46. Richard Eggleton took on the daytime 10k (1.43.47) and then stayed for the nighttime 10k as well. With the fields and ruts looking completely different at night, it's an event where you have to keep focussed. Richard did well. His night 10k time was 2.08.30. Solo Runners aiming for as many laps as they could in the 24hr period were Sarah-Jane Eggleton, covering 5 laps in 10.09.33, Steve Langford who covered 10 laps in 16.44.47 and Tanya Knight with 15 laps in 24.17.18.

Seven members took the colours over the border to Norfolk for the Sandringham 10k for a very scenic run in the grounds and passing Sandringham House itself.