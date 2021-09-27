Boston Netball Winter League gets underway - pictures and report

Boston Netball League action. Photo: By David Dales

The bell rang out at 7pm and players assembled on their respective courts to start the 2021 Winter season of the Boston Netball League on Thursday evening, writes Annie Theed.

This season sees 19 teams line up over two divisions.

It’s an amazing feat that so many teams, some based in Sleaford and Spalding respectively are still as enthusiastic as ever to compete.

Small adjustments to protocols were introduced to keep all participants safe, in light of the current climate.

Belles Sapphires took to court two to take on the Spalding-based Tulips Red, who were making their debut in the Boston Netball League.

Nerves were clearly on show in the first quarter as each team’s centre pass resulted in a goal and very little interceptions.

The result reflected this as both teams scored five goals apiece, for that quarter.

The second quarter settled down and the Sapphires pulled away scoring an additional seven goals to Tulips' two.

Not to be deterred, Tulips dug in deep with some excellent set plays and interceptions in the third quarter doubling their goal tally to 14 and coming within two goals of Sapphires' lead.

The final quarter’s scoreline was much the same as the first with both teams scoring six apiece but, with their two-goal cushion, Sapphires took the victory 22-20.

Sleaford Storm White made their debut up against a very well experienced Boltz Silver.

It’s fair to say Silver dominated the game, displaying some great athleticism, long balls into the shooting circle and interceptions of Storm's possession to control the game.

The highlight of the game was witnessing all of Silvers' shooters netting a goal from any position of the circle with such ease.

Storm White showed great team spirit and their enthusiasm for the game infectiously bubbled over onto the court and was only matched with their praise for every player who managed to stop Silver in their tracks, if only for a minute.

The final score line of 58-6 to Boltz Silver highlights their intentions for the season - definitely one to watch.

